Ink Factory Brewing in Jacksonville Beach works to master your taste buds

A boho retro vibe is exactly what you’ll find inside the renovated warehouse in Northeast Florida.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — From magazine publishers to brewmasters, Aaron Meisenheimer and Ty Wallace opened Ink Factory Brewing at the beginning of December.

“We’ve always been home brewers so our dream was to have a brewery that would have all that energy we have in the magazine, the lifestyle and the culture brought right within these doors. That’s really how the idea came about,” Meisenheimer said.

A Northeast Florida boho beachy retro vibe is exactly what you’ll find inside the renovated warehouse.

“We love the outdoor lifestyle and stuff like that and we want to incorporate some of the things that we love into the vibe here and the beer flavors that we put off is a Florida vibe,” Meisenheimer said.

Right now you can find anywhere from six to 10 different style craft beers.

“Our hazy IPA’s are extremely popular, our lagers have been extremely popular. Our sours too we’ve had some really good sours our boysenberry kettle sour our pink vibrations is like a pink lemonade it’s really nice tart sour,” Wallace said.

A tap wall of 20, Wallace says they’re working to fill as they master your taste buds.

“We’re kind of ebbing and flowing and figuring out what is selling and trying to keep up with that so it’s exciting,” Wallace said.

If craft beer doesn’t wet your whistle, local roasted Paco’s Coffee is also on the shelves. Along with a surf and merch shop downstairs and rentable office spaces and conference rooms upstairs.

“It’s a unique thing, come in have a beer, grab a coffee, do some shopping, maybe rent out a coworker space or do an hourly booking upstairs. Meanwhile, you’re six blocks from the ocean,” Wallace said.

