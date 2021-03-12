Ink Factory Brewing in Jacksonville Beach opens for business

Ink Factory is a brewery, taproom and espresso bar.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The highly anticipated Ink Factory Brewing Company opened last week in Jacksonville Beach.

"Every beer you sip has a story to tell," said Ink Factory Brewing Company on its website. "Over the years we’ve grown more passionate about beer, following and befriending other beer makers. We’ve even been making beer in our garage. While dreaming that someday we would be able to open up our own taproom and share the beer we make."

The brewery, owned by the creators of Void Magazine, says that dream became a reality when the warehouse in Jacksonville Beach became available.

HOURS:

9am-10pm Wed-Sat

9am-8pm Sun

Closed Mon/Tue

LOCATION:

602 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

BEERS:

SIP N DESTROY - American Lager brewed with a nice balance of corn and rice, hopped with Noble German Saphir hops.

- American Lager brewed with a nice balance of corn and rice, hopped with Noble German Saphir hops. BEACH BOD - Hazy Session IPA, brewed with El Dorado, Citra Cyro, Simcoe Cryo & Columbus Cryo. Dry Hopped with Citra Cyro, Simcoe Cryo & Columbus Cryo.

- Hazy Session IPA, brewed with El Dorado, Citra Cyro, Simcoe Cryo & Columbus Cryo. Dry Hopped with Citra Cyro, Simcoe Cryo & Columbus Cryo. ELECTRIC BEACH - Hazy IPA - Brewed with Citra Cyro, Mosaic Cryo & Simcoe Cryo. dry Hopped with Citra Cyro, Mosaic Cryo & Simcoe Cryo.

- Hazy IPA - Brewed with Citra Cyro, Mosaic Cryo & Simcoe Cryo. dry Hopped with Citra Cyro, Mosaic Cryo & Simcoe Cryo. BRAIN JELLY - Imperial Stout loaded with Chocolate & Roasted Barley. Lightly Dry Hopped with Cascade Hops.

- Imperial Stout loaded with Chocolate & Roasted Barley. Lightly Dry Hopped with Cascade Hops. FLORIVANA - A unique beer/wine hybrid. A Hazy IPA heavily whirl-pooled with Phantasm (White Marlborough Sauv Blanc Grapes from New Zealand), Cascade, Strata & Mosaic.

- A unique beer/wine hybrid. A Hazy IPA heavily whirl-pooled with Phantasm (White Marlborough Sauv Blanc Grapes from New Zealand), Cascade, Strata & Mosaic. ACID TEST - Fruited Kettle Sour Ale brewed with lactose and loads of Oregon Boysenberries, 126lbs to be exact. Lightly Dry Hopped with Citra & Azacca Cryo.