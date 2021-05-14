Ink Factory Brewing in Jacksonville Beach inches closer to grand opening, debuts tap list

On the brewery's website, a sneak peek of some of the beer offerings is listed which include plenty of hoppy brews and a few curveballs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ink Factory Brewing Company in Jacksonville Beach is inching its way closer to a grand opening date.

"Every beer you sip has a story to tell," said Ink Factory Brewing Company on its website. "Over the years we’ve grown more passionate about beer, following and befriending other beer makers. We’ve even been making beer in our garage. While dreaming that someday we would be able to open up our own taproom and share the beer we make."

The brewery, owned by the creators of Void Magazine, says that dream became a reality when the warehouse in Jacksonville Beach became available.

"We were already on the lookout for a new home for our magazine production team," says Ink Factory Brewing Company. "This space was the perfect fit to allow us to bring all of the things we love to produce under one roof."

Beer List:

Into the Void is a hazy double IPA featuring dank hops with a blended stone-fruit finish Brewed with Cashmere, Citra Cryo, Galaxy, Strata.

Brain Jelly is an imperial stout, layered and complex featuring notes of chocolate, coffee with a surprisingly light and fruity finish.

Deadline Daze is an extremely floral hazy IPA dry-hopped with CRYO Citra, Simcoe & Mosaic hops.

Pier Bowl is a hazy IPA brewed with copious amounts of CRYO Columbus & Citra hops.

Néon Desert is a Mexican lager brewed with corn and Motueka Hops. Served with a wedge of fresh lime.

Mind Check is a Bohemian Pilsner and a spin on a traditional Czech beer dry-hopped with Cascade hops. Earthy, herbal and spicy with a subtle pepper bite.

When it comes to creativity, Ink Factory Brewing is in no short supply.

"...Together we’re going to show you how every ounce of creativity and love that we can muster is painstakingly crafted into our art. Our art is beer. Please come enjoy it with us."

Ink Factory Brewing is located at 602 Shetter Avenue.