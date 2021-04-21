Secret bowling alley? Jacksonville restaurant unveils classy private club with hidden surprise

The Decoy Club is a private club room that people can rent out for their own private bowling party.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for a place to host your next event? A 'striking' new addition to Hoptinger in the Five Points area is adding a healthy dose of class to the area.

The Decoy Club is a private club room that people can rent out for their own private bowling party, sporting event watch party or even just because.

The club has a number of amenities including two duckpin bowling lanes, a wet bar, private bathrooms and several televisions. You also get a special key to access the club! Talk about exclusive, amiright?

To add even more class, the club features hardwood floors, warm lighting and and comfortable seating.

Hoptinger is a modern “Baverican” style bier garden and sausage house with more than 60 taps devoted to craft beer along with a full liquor bar to serve delicious libations.

Our favorite is the 'Fruity Pebbles' bier cocktail featuring fresh blackberries pressed with lemon, a copious amount of Three Olives Berry and St. George Raspberry liqueur. It's topped with Black Widow Cider.

Dangerous. That drink is dangerous.

Plus the menu of creative sausage dogs and other gastropub food is great and features many items that have a southern twist. Try the 'Fried Green Tomato BLT'.

Anyways, back to the 'Decoy Club'. You can tap this link to book the space for your next event. If we don't get an invite we won't be mad, just disappointed.

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news. Join our Facebook group, First Coast Brews Rants, Raves, and Reviews to share your opinions and favorites with other beer fans.