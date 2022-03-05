Best news ever? Guests can now get free beer at SeaWorld Orlando

The park says the taps will rotate throughout the summer, so guests can try something new every time they visit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando wants to help park guests cool down on a sweltering summer day with free beer during their visit.

No catch! The park says complimentary domestic and seasonal brews will be available for guests 21 years of age and older.

The free crispy boys will be offered through August 4, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before the park closes. Guests can visit Waterway Grill Bar and receive one complimentary 7-ounce beer per visit.

The park says the taps will rotate throughout the summer, so guests can try something new every time they visit. Some breweries featured will be Anheuser-Busch InBev, Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., JDUBS Brewery and Sweet Water Cove.