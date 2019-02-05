JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you have a hazy, blood orange IPA called Blood Drive, it logically leads to a real Blood Drive! Wicked Barley Brewing's Blood Orange IPA is the inspiration for the event.

Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m, LifeSouth Community Blood Center's Bus will be set up at Wicked Barley for blood donations. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Here's the cool part, if you are legal drinking age you'll get a free pint voucher for a future beer at Wicked Barley! Those under age will receive a cool LifeSouth T-shirt! Regardless of your age, you'll be helping people in our community.

One donation can save three lives. It's so little to do to help so many.

Get a Blood Drive IPA or any other pint by giving a pint!

Wicked Barley Brewing