Renowned Kickbacks Gastropub now up for sale in Jacksonville

The Loopnet listing sets the price at $12 million for the 2,200 SF historic property that features a beer cellar, a members-only locker room, a sports bar and more.

Have you ever wanted your very own secret beer cellar? What about a bar that boasts the world's second-largest draft beer selection?

Kickbacks Gastropub and Goozlepipe & Guttyworks is now for sale in Jacksonville, Florida. The Loopnet listing sets the price at $12 million for the 2,200 SF historic property that is an eclectic, one-of-a-kind bar.

The sale also includes an exclusive small, private, members-only locker room, a sports bar with multiple TVs and a main bar and dining area.

Kickbacks has been around for 17 years, and has been owned and operated by the same owner. After becoming a Jacksonville staple, Kickbacks Owner Steve Flores is ready to sell.

And the sale comes with all the bells and whistles.

"Amazing turnkey commercial opportunity for an individual, partners or group," said real estate agent Bernadette Harris. "Boasting 17,000 sft and a 32-ft cooking line, this is one of the city's greatest treasures. With continued successful operation over 17 years, seller is ready to "pass the baton""

At any given time, the venue has over 1000 different bottled beers and 204 beers on tap. It’s also known for its all-encompassing food menu that features everything from pizza and ribs to SpaghettiOs and Hamburger Helper.

"This exquisitely designed and uniquely created STEAMPUNK establishment has too many extraordinary, custom features and amenities to list," reads the business offering.

"There is truly nothing like it in the world, with its highly sought-after historic district location, solid brick architecture, stunning winding stairwells, “speakeasy” basement, and huge separate sports bar, and large kitchen! One of Jacksonville’s best-kept secrets, doing no outside advertising or marketing, its menu, staff and eclectic design make it one of the city’s “hot spots” year after year!"

If you are interested in purchasing the business, you can learn more about it by clicking here.