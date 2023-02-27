Flying Fish Taphouse opens on Jacksonville's Northside

x
Signature dishes include sautéed rock shrimp, elk burgers and fried crawfish tails over cheese grits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is unrelated to this story)

A new brewery is opening up shop in Jacksonville.

Flying Fish Taphouse is opening Monday on the Northside. The upscale casual restaurant and microbrewery will feature house-brewed beers, a full bar and a menu that focuses on fresh seafood among other offerings.

“Patrons can expect a fun-filled experience in a classy, but casual dining atmosphere,” said Jim Franks, owner of Flying Fish Taphouse. “We have put together a dynamic team of professionals to make our vision into a reality and we can’t wait for those in North Jacksonville to experience it!” 

Located at 1341 Airport Road, at the former Millhouse Restaurant, the taphouse offers a welcoming atmosphere and combines rustic décor with a beachy vibe.

Two 20-tap brewery cooling systems will allow guests to enjoy a rotating selection of house-brewed beers as well as other local and national favorites.

Signature dishes include Shrimp, Grits & Tails featuring sauteed rock shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, bacon jam and fried crawfish tails over cheese grits, and an Elk Burger topped with jalapeno-bacon jam. 

Starters include wings, fried gator tail and crawfish esquites Mexican street corn dip.

Flying Fish Taphouse will be open Sunday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and live music will be available on select nights. 

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.

