Flying Fish Taphouse opens on Jacksonville's Northside

Signature dishes include sautéed rock shrimp, elk burgers and fried crawfish tails over cheese grits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is unrelated to this story)

A new brewery is opening up shop in Jacksonville.

Flying Fish Taphouse is opening Monday on the Northside. The upscale casual restaurant and microbrewery will feature house-brewed beers, a full bar and a menu that focuses on fresh seafood among other offerings.

“Patrons can expect a fun-filled experience in a classy, but casual dining atmosphere,” said Jim Franks, owner of Flying Fish Taphouse. “We have put together a dynamic team of professionals to make our vision into a reality and we can’t wait for those in North Jacksonville to experience it!”

Located at 1341 Airport Road, at the former Millhouse Restaurant, the taphouse offers a welcoming atmosphere and combines rustic décor with a beachy vibe.

Two 20-tap brewery cooling systems will allow guests to enjoy a rotating selection of house-brewed beers as well as other local and national favorites.

Signature dishes include Shrimp, Grits & Tails featuring sauteed rock shrimp, mushrooms, scallions, bacon jam and fried crawfish tails over cheese grits, and an Elk Burger topped with jalapeno-bacon jam.

Starters include wings, fried gator tail and crawfish esquites Mexican street corn dip.

Flying Fish Taphouse will be open Sunday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and live music will be available on select nights.