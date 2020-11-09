Florida bars to reopen Monday at 50% capacity

Starting Sept. 14, bars can reopen and start selling alcohol on their premises, as long as they follow Phase 2 reopening guidelines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After having their doors closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida bars will be allowed to open at 50% capacity starting next Monday, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, or DBPR.

On Thursday, DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears issued an emergency order to allow all bars and other alcoholic beverage vendors across the state to resume sales of alcoholic beverages on their premises starting Sept. 14, just as long as their operations comply with Phase 2 of reopening.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” Beshears said.

This comes two months after DBPR originally issued an order for an immediate suspension of drinking alcohol at bars following spikes in positive COVID-19 cases. The initial order, however, still allowed bars to sell alcohol in sealed to-go containers for consumption off the premises.

Restaurants weren't impacted by that order.

"It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic," Beshears said.