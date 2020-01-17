Suit up brunch lovers, the first-ever Brunch & Bloody Mary Festival is officially coming to North Florida.

The massive event will feature a 15-foot bloody mary station with over 50 toppings, a massive juice bar and even a pancake eating contest!

You can also indulge in delicious breakfast and brunch grub from over a dozen popular restaurants and food trucks.

Admission is for the event is FREE but you can purchase a VIP Pass to enjoy endless brunch samples as well as unique brunch cocktails and coffees crafted by local vendors.

VIP will include a private cash bar, air-conditioned restroom trailer, private dining area, preferred concert viewing, and a commemorative cup.

A limited amount of discounted tickets go on sale Friday starting at 11 a.m.

For tickets and other information, click here.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Sunday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Riverside, under the Fuller Warner Bridge, in Jacksonville

Can't wait until March? The Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival is happening Feb. 9 and will feature 80+ wines, 25+ of the areas most renowned restaurants & food trucks, live music, live art installations, vendors, and more.

FOODIES NEWS: Shut Em Down plans second Jacksonville restaurant

BREWS NEWS: Engine 15 announces third location, sells The Glass Factory