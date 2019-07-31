YULEE, Fla. — When they opened the doors of SJ Brewing last year, Shaun and JoAnn Stewart were hoping to create a spot for craft beer in Yulee. Nearly a year later, with awards and accolades under their belt, it was really their customers who were the real reward.

I sat down with JoAnn to talk about their first year, winning metals for their beer and their Anniversary party.

"I think the thing we're enjoying the most about it is the community aspect," JoAnn said. "We've made such good friends here, you know, that we've never would have met. Now we hang out with them even outside of the brewery."

JoAnn Stewart, co-owner of SJ Brewing, also brews the beer with her Husband Shaun

Stephanie Danley

Even in some of their beer names, brewery regulars are honored. Either the beer is named after them or they suggest a name.

The entire taproom feels like a friendly and warm place, to chat with friends, have a cold brew and just relax. The five-barrel brewery is part of the space, with spectator seating.

Shaun and JoAnn brew together, twice a week normally, sharing the duties.

SJ Brewing utilizes a 5 barrel system, but JoAnn says usually they brew 3 barrels to keep the beer rotating and fresh

Stephanie Danley

Shaun home-brewed, but JoAnn has learned the process from him. A year in and she knows the process.

"It's a lot like baking, there's a science to it, you know, the temperature of this and the time and all of that," she says.

I think they have the science right. I sampled the Low Lumens Lager which recently won a bronze medal. It's a black lager, a style that is not common around here but a personal favorite of mine. It's rich and roasted, with nice bitter notes and easy to drink.

For those in Jacksonville, the trip north is quick. From downtown, it was 30 minutes to their door. I drove back to East Arlington at the start of rush hour in about the same time. We have no excuse!

For their first anniversary, SJ Brewing will bring the party outside, putting tents up and having music

Stephanie Danley

Their anniversary party is happening Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at noon, the party kicks off with the release of their Anniversary Ale, a strong ale in cans for 15 dollars. There will be special releases on tap as well, including a Peanut Butter version of 'Don't Forget the Milk Stout' and a Marlin and Barrel rum barrel-aged 'Ton of Bricks' Porter.

JoAnn says they will have tents outside in the parking lot, cornhole, a DJ spinning reggae style beach music and raffles during the day. At 7 p.m. Kevin Ski takes the stage inside.

Sunday things will slow down a bit with a Pot Luck dinner at 4 p.m. I asked about that .

"We love doing Potlucks here and our people love coming to the potlucks," says JoAnn. "I mean every time after one its 'okay, when's the next one?' So we do one about every other month."

The brewery is located right on SR 200 in Yulee inside Tyler Plaza and has plenty of parking. JoAnn says many of the businesses are closed when they are open, so it works out nicely.

They have 12 taps of their beer, sometimes adding a couple of special treatment kegs on two additional taps. There is no kitchen, but an Italian Restaurant is right next door, JoAnn says they have great pizza! Make sure you get a coupon from SJ before you go and order.

I am embarrassed that it took me so long to get to SJ Brewing, but I guarantee I will be back and often. Yulee has a jewel of a brewery!

- Steph

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date about the latest beer news.