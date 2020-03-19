Breweries are reeling after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days. Here's what that means.

Some locations are open for to-go sales only while other locations, where 50% of their revenue comes from alcohol sales, are closed at this point. Some can offer to-go sales via their licensing, some cannot.

Here's the latest on what's open and what's not. The information is changing hourly, we recommend you call or check the social media for your favorite locations.

We will try our best to keep this list as accurate as possible.

First Coast Brews Bracket Challenge has been postponed.

All regularly scheduled and special events are canceled for each location.

DUVAL COUNTY:

(UFN = Until further notice)

9 Zero Pour: OPEN hours 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. UFN for TO GO sales only

Aardwolf Brewery: Taproom CLOSED. OPEN for TO-GO Sales only Monday through Sunday Noon to 8 p.m.

Alewife Craft Beer Bottle Shop & Tasting Room: OPEN 12 pm – 8 pm for TO-GO sales only. Phone (904) 575-4951 to place an order. See Untappd for a current draft list and package options.

Beer:30 - San Marco: No on-site consumption. TO-GO Sales Only. Phone (904) 518-4164 to place an order. Draft list for Crowlers and Growlers on Untappd. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday

The Blind Rabbit - A Burger & Whiskey Bar: No updated information

Bold City Brewery: Downtown open until 8 p.m. for TO-GO orders only. Thursday Rosselle Street will open 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. for TO-GO orders only. Mateo's also on-site for food.

Bottlenose Brewing: OPEN for lunch and dinner service in limited capacity opening at 11 a.m. and closing based on volume

BrewHound Dog Park + Bar: OPEN no alcohol service, but full coffee & tea. Hand sanitize stations and 3 hand sinks for washing

Brewz All Locations: Growlers of wine and beer TO-GO. No pint sales UFN. Closing at 8 p.m. UFN for cleaning. They will allow the opening of the Growlers inside the store. Plastic cups only.

Engine 15 Brewing Company Jax Beach OPEN for dine-in food or take out food. No on-site consumption of beer. Package and TO-GO Beer only.

Fishweir Brewing Company: Taproom is CLOSED. TO-GO Sales Daily Noon to 8 p.m. No cash. Call (904) 551-9469 to pre-order

Green Room Brewing: Taproom is CLOSED. But OPEN 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for TO-GO only. For curbside service call (904) 201-9283

Hyperion Brewing Company: CLOSED UFN

Intuition Ale Works: CLOSED indefinitely

Jax Craft Beer: OPEN Noon to 7 p.m. TO-GO Sales only. Offering digital gift cards at jaxcraftbeer.com.

Kanine Social OPEN Noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Keg & Coin: Arcade and bar closed. OPEN 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. TO-GO sales only

King Maker Brewing: Grand Opening is postponed UFN

Legacy Ale Works: Virtual taproom. got to www.legacyaleworks.com to view the menu and place your order 24 hours a day. When it's ready they will let you know. Pick up is between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m daily. Call (904) 683-4345 for curbside delivery.

Lemonstreet Brewing Company: Offering discounts on TO GO beer. Text or call (904) 469-8266. Curbside service.

Main & Six Brewing Company: Taproom CLOSED. TO-GO is available from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Mondays.

Marah Brewing Company: No information.

RagTime Tavern, Seafood & Grille OPEN with a limited menu

Really Good Beer Stop Jax Beach: TO GO sales only Hours: Noon – 7 p.m. Call ahead orders (904) 372-0910 or email at beer@reallygoodbeerstop.com

Reve brewing: TO-GO only UFN. Hours Wednesday through Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday Noon to 5 p.m. No onsite consumption. Online ordering at https://revebrewing.square.site/…

River City Brewing Company: Restaurant is OPEN

Ruby Beach Brewing: OPEN offering BOLO Crowlers.

Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery CLOSED

Southern Swells Brewing Co.: Taproom CLOSED, but OPEN Noon to 8 p.m. for TO-GO Sales only.

Strings Sports Brewery: OPEN 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for food and beer. Offering a free pint when you spend $15 on food starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Tabula Rasa Brewing: TO-GO Sales only Buy 2 Crowlers get one free and 4 packs are 50% off

Town Beer Co.: OPEN Noon to 8 p.m. daily for TO-GO sales, the taproom is CLOSED.

Veterans United Craft Brewery OPEN for TO-GO sales, the taproom is CLOSED Hours Monday through Friday opening at 3 p.m. Saturday open at 1 p.m. Sunday Open at Noon. Call (904) 253-3326 to place your orders.

Wicked Barley Brewing Company - Jacksonville, FL: OPEN for food and beverage sales with 50 person capacity in staggered seating. Offering curbside TO-GO service by calling (904) 379-7077 for food and beer.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY:

Ancient City Brewing: Taproom CLOSED, Brewhouse offering TO-GO with 20% discount. Wednesday open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Noon to 7 p.m.

Auggie's Draft Room: OPEN for dine in or take out orders. No alcohol on site, but will do Growler fills, bring your own.

Bog Brewing Company: Taproom CLOSED, offering TO-GO from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. All orders will be placed and paid for at the back door. Only accepting credit cards. Additional times TBD

Brewz N Dawgz: OPEN Food and beverages from Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays. TO-GO Growler fills also available. You can call in the order and they will bring it out when ready! (904) 429-7149

Dog Rose Brewing Co. TO-GO Drive through Thursday and Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-order by phone or just drive up. $10 Growlers and discounts on kegs. Wingin’it Catering on-site selling wings. Enter on Washington Street and exit on Bridge.

Old Coast Ales TO-GO only Noon until 8 p.m. Daily. 15% off Crowlers 3 or more, 20% in-stock wines and HEAVY merchandise discounts

BAKER COUNTY:

Crooked Rooster Brewery: TO-GO Growler only. 20% discount on 2 or more fills on the same transaction. Credit Card Only Open Monday through Friday 3 p.m - 8 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Taproom is CLOSED Call (904) 653-BEER (2337)

CAMDEN COUNTY:

Brackish Beer Company CLOSED UFN possible On-Demand Growler fills call or text (912) 322-6743

CLAY COUNTY:

Pinglehead Brewing Company/ Brewer's Pizza: Dine-in and TO GO orders. Will offer Curbside if requested. Call (904) 276-5159

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

Halpatter Brewing Company: OPEN under restaurant license. TO-GO cans and Growlers available. Call to order (386) 438-8788 Hours 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for food in-house or to go. Beer is strictly TO-GO in cans and growlers. Starting Monday 3/23 open daily for lunch.

FLAGLER COUNTY:

Moonrise Brewing Company: CLOSED Offering discounts on gift certificates and memberships via their webpage for use when they re-open www.moonrisebrewingcompany.com

GLYNN COUNTY:

Hop Soul Brewery: CLOSED UFN

NASSAU COUNTY:

Amelia Island Brewing Company/ The Amelia Tavern OPEN for food and beer from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but CLOSED daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for cleaning. Curbside service is available by calling (904) 310-6088. Reduced seating inside the Tavern.

SJ Brewing Company: Tap Room CLOSED. Open for TO-GO Orders only. Call (904) 849-1654 for curbside service. See Untappd for the draft list. FYI only one person inside at a time to order.

