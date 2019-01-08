ATLANTIC BEACH, Florida — In breaking beer news Thursday afternoon, Spencer Horn of Atlantic Beach Brewing posted an ad on ProBrewer.com, listing a turnkey brewery for sale.

All brewing equipment and systems are included in the sale ad.

Turnkey Brewery For Sale in Jacksonville, FL Used Brewing Systems / Posted 6 mins ago by Spencer Horn / 20 views Turnkey Brewery for Sale (Jacksonville, FL) Location: 725 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach FL 32233 Want to fulfill your dream of owning a brewery at a unique, beachside location? We are selling the physical assets for the entire brewery, as a package.

Spencer and Linda Horn responded to our request for more information with this:

"We are changing our strategy by eliminating distribution and focusing on the front Taproom. We’re excited to continue to provide great beer and service to our customers. We’ll be adding beers to the board and expanding our food menu on August 13th. We’ll look forward to seeing you soon! Cheers!"

They will continue to serve Atlantic Beach Brewing beers.

This past May, long-time Head Brewer Rory Malloy left Atlantic Beach Brewing. He has since signed on with MIA Brewing in Miami.

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on events and other beer news.