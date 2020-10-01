ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Since opening in the Fall of 2018, Atlantic Beach's Reve Brewing has quickly become a favorite of craft beer drinkers in Jacksonville.

From their weekly can releases, special events like Tiki Week and solid Hazy IPA's, Sours and Stouts, people flock to their tiny taproom on Mayport Road.

Soon there will be changes to that, well kinda. On April 1, Reve will takeover the Domino's pizza space next door and will expand.

Reve's owner and brewer, Eric Luman says they plan to move their brewing equipment into that space, in fact, he's planning to double the brewing output of the brewery with the addition of more equipment.

Reve Brewing's taproom can be crowded during special events like last year's Tiki Week. By the end of the year, there will be nearly double the space

Stephanie Danley

Not only will there be more beer, but there will also be more seating. Anyone who has been there knows it can be quite crowded at times!

There will also be a small kitchen that will specialize in small plates and charcuterie boards. Luman and his wife will be handling the kitchen as they are self-described foodies!

The build-out should be done by year's end if all goes well. We will keep you updated! Congratulations to the Lumans and Reve Brewing!

By next year we should be seeing more Reve Brewing beers, like this sour.

Stephanie Danley