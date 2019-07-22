Something's brewing over at Engine 15 Brewing Co. that could help schools here on the First Coast reduce their school lunch debt.

On Monday, Engine 15 and First Coast Brews convened at the Jacksonville Beach location to brew up a beer that will inspire change.

The beer will help alleviate the $43,805 in debt that schools in our area have racked up as a result of students not being able to pay for their meals. Proceeds from the beer and its release party will be donated directly to counties in our area.

The combined total of school lunch debt accumulated on the First Coast for the 2018 to 2019 school year is $43,805, with the highest amount of lunch debt belonging to Clay County Schools at $32,259.

That's almost 20,000 school lunches with many schools telling First Coast News that bad debt for their district must be written off as an operating loss.

The collaboration beer will be a very special Hazy IPA, but we don't want to give too many details away. Stay tuned for more information about the release party on August 15 and how you can get involved

