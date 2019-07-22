Something's brewing over at Engine 15 Brewing Co. that could help schools here on the First Coast reduce their school lunch debt.

Engine 15 and First Coast Brews have joined forces to brew up a beer that will inspire change, and it's being released this Thursday!

The beer will help alleviate the $43,805 in debt that schools in our area have racked up as a result of students not being able to pay for their meals. Proceeds from the beer and its release party will be donated directly to counties in our area.

That's almost 20,000 school lunches with many schools telling First Coast News that bad debt for their district must be written off as an operating loss.

The collaboration beer will a brand new NE style IPA with Amarillo, Citra and Lemon drop hops as well as a PB&J treatment of a Porter.



Raffle tickets will be available for purchase on-site during the release party and you could win some really fantastic prizes such as:



A portion of the proceeds raised from the beer release will be donated via check to local school districts in our area that are suffering from a crucial amount of school lunch debt.

EVENT INFO:

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. 5 P.M – 9 P.M.

WHERE: Engine 15 Brewing Company, 1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

