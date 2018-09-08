You have to wonder, back in 1810, when then Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Teresa, if they thought we'd still be celebrating 200 years later. Originally, the event involved horse racing and a huge feast, with beer of course. The next year, the decision was to repeat this event. An Agricultural fair was added to the event too. Rides appeared eight years later and in 1819, the citizens of Munich took over the planning of the event. That's when it became a much longer festival.

In 1896, the small beer stands gave way to the now familiar beer tents. Horse racing, once the most popular event ended in 1960, except for at the 2010 Fest, celebrating 200 years. Today, the event is international and celebrated throughout the world.

Locally, nearly everyone that serves beer celebrates Oktoberfest, some starting early, others waiting until October. Usually, ground zero for local events is the first two weekends of October. I will keep an updated list of events here for your planning pleasure!

Saturday September 15

Noon Intuition Ale Works 7th Annual Oktoberfest, as in years past, tickets are $10 and include entrance, a 20-ounce commemorative mug, a pretzel ticket and lots of good German polka music. There will be games like stein holding and wear your German best.

Tuesday September 18

6 p.m. Oktoberfest Tapping at Seven Bridges Grille and Brewery. Officially tapping their Oktoberfest beer, $3 Fest Beers and live music with Chilly Rhino. Also 15 percent of all sales donated to the Pit Sisters.

Saturday September 22

11 a.m. 3rd Annual Oktoberfest at Wicked Barley Brewing Company. Wear your Lederhosen and Dirndls. A variety of beer games, special tap list and live music all day. There will also be Brewery tours and a commemorative mug for sale. Complimentary Valet Parking 11 a.m. to Midnight.

Noon ABBC Oktoberfest Celebration at Atlantic Beach Brewing Company. Games, costume contest and brews, plus Chef Sarah of Hottie Dawgs will be slinging some German dog favorites.

