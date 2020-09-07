First Coast Brews: Local breweries getting creative to stay afloat

First Coast breweries are finding unique ways to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's how you can support them.

2020 has not been a good year for our breweries. The first shutdown was tough enough, and when they happily re-opened in June they were forced to shut down again less than a month later.

But unique circumstances lead to unique opportunities.

Springfield's Hyperion Brewing Company has created Dry July as a way to keep the doors open. Then say, "While we've been mandated to shut down the bar, we haven't been mandated to shut down the fun."

The fun begins Thursday, July 9 with the first Late Night, Movie Night. Each week a movie will be shown in the Helios Beer Garden. Tickets range from $15 to $20 per person and include popcorn and soda. The line up includes July 9 Finding Nemo; July 16 Pulp Fiction; July 23 Karate Kid (original); July 30 Old School.

There will be a Cornhole Tournament held March Madness-style for each two-person team. Round One is July 15 at 5 p.m. and Round Two is July 22 at 6 p.m. Tickets to compete are $40 per team and include a craft soda and water while you play and a 32 ounce Crowler of beer to take home, one per team member.

Sign up here.

Fixin the Ruff Fluff will be held on Saturday, July 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is for you and your pups! Hosted in the beer garden, there will be music, picture moments and gold ole' belly rubs. On the dogs of course! Tickets are $35 per dog and includes a bath, towel dry, nail trim by a professional groomer from Central Bark. Also, a doggie goodie bag and a people goodie can, a 32 ounce Crowler of Hyperion Beer.

Finally on July 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local arts and record show. This free event is first come first serve, due to restraints on the number of people in the taproom. There will be non-alcoholic drinks for sale and food by El Cubano Jax. This will be an afternoon with local vendors, artists, live musicians and spoken word artists interacting with turntablists.

Legacy Ale Works has created a month-long Bingo Game. Stop in and make a to-go purchase all month long and get a stamp on your card. With squares for things like Any Purchase, Wore a Mask, Bought a dark beer, it should be easy to play! Get Bingo and win a $25 gift card.

On July 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Legacy is holding the first of two "Pick Up Parties" The first is a pair up with their neighbor Amaretti Desserts. Each order, enough for four, includes four desserts and a 4-pack of Legacy beers to pair with the desserts.

On July 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's a Charcuterie Pick Party with Let's Cheese. The box includes cheeses, salami, fruit, chocolate and more. Also paired with four Legacy beers in a specialty 4-pack.

Tickets for both parties are here

Jax Craft Beer continues their popular Parking Lot concert series Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. with Scott Reeves. Bring a folding chair and get ready for the show. Neighbor Five Star Pizza is offering $8 Cheese and $9 Pepperoni pizzas during the show. If you need some Saturday fun, July 11 at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Not Your Daddy's Ribs will be selling their delicious BBQ eat in or take out.

If you stop by Jax Craft Beer or Legacy Ale Works through Friday July 10, you will be entered in a drawing at both locations. Winners drawn Saturday July 11. If you purchase $20 worth of merchandise at one, you could win a $25 gift card to the other!

Reve Brewing is continuing its special release Stubbies and Bottles daily. Recently they have been doing an ice cream series, Scoop a Loop. This week it is a Cherry Vanilla delight. For Slushee lovers, they have a take out option for those too! It's an adult Capri Sun!

While you are at Reve, you can sneak a peek right next door. They have started the expansion build out now that Dominoes are moved down the street.

Fishweir Brewing is one of four breweries who participated in the Black is Beautiful collaboration. They have their cans available now. Supplies are limited.

Every Sunday they offer Postures and Pints, socially distanced of course. Tickets are $10 and include one hour Vinyasa class and a glass of Kombucha or 50 percent off a Crowler to go. Space is limited, so pre-register here

Every Brewery is creating something special, these are some of the highlights. Please continue to purchase your beers to go from the breweries and bottle shops. If you would like to take it a step further, the Florida Brewers Guild has some suggestions on contacting your representatives in Tallahassee.

The sad truth is some of our breweries may not make it out of this Pandemic. Brunswick has lost Hop Soul Brewery this week.