JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We love beer. I mean why else would we drink this magical elixir. But have you ever considered what it takes to make beer? Hint: It's far more complicated than you think! Hats off to all you homebrewers!

I certainly knew very little about beer, except the styles I liked when I started writing for First Coast Brews. I felt I needed to broaden my knowledge, so I started taking classes at Alewife Craft Beer Bottle Shop and Tap Room.

Each year, Alewife's Certified Cicerone, Kelly Pickard, sets out a yearly course of study that includes classes for everyone from beginners to industry workers.

The beginner classes are held on the first Tuesday night of the month and the series will begin Tuesday, Jan. 7, with Beer School 101. The Intermediate classes are held every other month on the second Tuesday, which begins Feb. 11 for the first class on Off Flavor Training.

I have always enjoyed the classes. Pickard makes it entertaining and informative, plus you get to sample beer!

I attended the entire Beer Ingredient series last year. Each month we took a look at the basic ingredients that make beer: malt, yeast, hops and water. Honestly the most interesting was water. Water is where all our favorite beer styles begin, it's the single most important factor! I'm not going to tell you why you'll have to go find out for yourself.

Another interesting class was the Intermediate Off Flavor class. The discussion includes what can affect beer and thanks to a kit, you can taste the off-flavors too. Don't worry, you'll get to taste some not off flavored beers too!

In the second half of the year, individual styles are profiled in the beginner series. In these classes, you learn about how the style originated, what flavors classify that beer and you get to sample that style.

Classes are $25 for beginner classes and $35 for intermediate classes, however, if you sign up for 10 of the beginner or all 6 of the intermediate you will receive a discount.

