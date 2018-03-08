As summer winds down, the Beer Festivals gear up. Both old and new ones between now and November, here's some of the ones I have seen lately. If you know of a new one, let me know and I'll add it in the schedule!

First up, every Saturday and Sunday (and Labor Day) from August 25 to September 16 is the Busch Gardens Bier Fest in Tampa Florida. Access to the Bier Fest is included in with your daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass. Samples are available for purchase. The Beer samples are 7 ounces, which is a generous size sample.

Busch Gardens in Tampa hosts a month long weekend festival saluting craft beer and some big domestic beers too. PHOTO: Busch Gardens Tampa

Sample Lanyards are available for sale at the Bier Fest Welcome center and at each location within the Festival. You can also purchase them online. 5 sample lanyard is $29.99, a 10 sample lanyard is $49.99 and are good for any combination of food and drink.

So you see Busch Gardens and think, its all In Bev offerings, but it is actually a nice mix of craft breweries both in the state and outside. Breweries like Angry Chair, 3 Daughters, and our own Bold City Brewery will be represented.

The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival runs for 6 weeks daily at Disney's Epcot theme park PHOTO: Walt Disney/Epcot

Just up Interstate 4 from Busch Gardens is the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival in Kissimmee Florida. This Festival starts August 30 and runs until November 12. There are a huge number of events and packages. But entry to the Festival is part of your park admission. Foods and drinks are available for purchase.

Each country has a marketplace offering food and drinks from their country available for purchase. There are craft beer offerings from around the state, like Bold City Brewery, First Magnitude brewing, JDubs and more. Check out the event page for specific events and costs.

The Savannah Craft Beer Festival offers both inside and outside Beer Gardens, as well as educational seminars on Beer. PHOTO: Savannah Craft Beer Festival

The Savannah Craft Beer Festival is Saturday September 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. VIP entrance is at 1 p.m. There are unlimited samples from a wide variety of Georgia breweries and those from all over the country. I can't see any local breweries listed, but that can change before now and then.

The Festival takes place along the waterfront at the Convention Center, it includes both inside and outside beer gardens. There will be specific gardens for Import beers, Ciders and Mead. There are demonstrations on Beer cocktails and even Samuel Adams Brew University offering educational seminars. Other activities include a cornhole tournament and a silent Disco.

The Savannah Craft Beer Festival is Saturday September 1. PHOTO: Savannah Craft Beer Festival

Tickets for General Admission tickets are $45 until the day of the festival, when cash at the door is $50. For $55 there is a priority entrance ticket, available only via the website for $55. You will gain access at 1:45 p.m. at a special entrance. The VIP tickets are $75 dollars now, $80 at the gate (if not sold out). VIP includes a 1 p.m. entrance, a special VIP area with specialty brews not available elsewhere and complimentary food.

Food will be available for purchase at the event. And there are designated driver tickets for both General Admission and VIP. Tickets available here.

Brand new to the Fall Festivals is Croctoberfest, a brew at the Zoo event at the St Augustine Alligator Farm. PHOTO: St Augustine Alligator Farm

Closer to home, we have a brand new event, Croctoberfest at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm on September 28. This is similar to the Jacksonville Zoo's event, perhaps not quite as large yet. Florida breweries and distilleries will be set up throughout the park, along with local restaurants.

This event was just announced, so details on which breweries and restaurants are participating is pending. Tickets are $55 and the event runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Florida Tap Invitational is held in Tallahassee and offers the best of Florida. PHOTO: Proof Brewing Company

The 6th Annual Florida Tap Invitational is being held November 2 through November 3 at Proof Brewing Company in Tallahassee. This event highlights Florida Breweries and features New and Rare beers. This is a 2 day event, starting Friday night with a kick off party. On Saturday, the main festival takes place featuring unlimited samples.

Proof Brewing is hosting the Florida Tap Invitational in Tallahassee. PHOTO: Proof Brewing

Tickets are $55 for General Admission and $100 for VIP, that includes early entrance and a lunch on Saturday, a special Barrel Aged Royal Bloodline Imperial Stout bottle just for VIP's and a private party on Friday night, All tickets include unlimited samples and a tasting glass.

The Jacksonville Zoo's Brew at the Zoo is on Friday November 9 this year. The tickets have not gone on sale yet, I'll let you know as soon as I know. Last year VIP tickets sold out in a day and the entire festival was sold out in 5 days.

The Jacksonville Zoo Brew at the Zoo will be held Friday November 9 this year. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

The Wild Things, the Zoo's Young Professional group is raffling off tickets for the Brew at the Zoo at all of their events and select zoo events. The monies raised are going to the African Forest project at the zoo. The Wild Things meet monthly and have many social events throughout the year. Membership is for those aged 21 to 44 years old.

On September 29, the Wild Things are holding a Bold City Safari Pint Night at Bold City Brewery, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. During this time $1 on all beers sold will be donated to the African Forest project. If you are interested in membership in this group, this would be a great time to learn more. FYI Wild Things find out about Brew at the Zoo tickets first.

Hope you can check out one or more of these festivals. Coming soon a list of Oktoberfest events on the First Coast!

Cheers Y'all!

