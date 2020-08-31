First Coast Brews: Epic Beer Run

If you buy it, they will come!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is no polite way to say this: 2020 blows.

In the beer community, we have lost the thing that makes us a community. We are not meeting up, bottle shares are few and far between, we have no festivals and the fear over losing our favorite places is real. All over the country breweries are closing. Even nearby in Brunswick, we lost Hop Soul.

Add to that we aren't traveling to our favorite out of town places either. We have a very strange football season on the horizon, so no out-of-town brewery hopping disguised as attending a football game. So what's a girl to do?

Our very good friends at the Tallahassee Beer Society have been thinking that way for a while now, making out-of-town trips and bringing the beer back to Tallahassee. They flipped it and now are going to bring Tallahassee's finest to Jacksonville and Gainesville.

This is a free service too. They won't even accept gas money.

It's a pretty simple set up. Go to one of the Tallahassee breweries (links below) between now and Sept. 11 and place an order. Pay online (don't forget that tip!) and make sure to indicate this is a Tallahassee Beer Society EPR (Epic Beer Run) to Jacksonville or to Gainesville.

Then sit back and wait. On Sept. 12, the Beer Society will make that trip east to drop off beer. Here in Jacksonville the drop off is Island Girl Taproom and Lounge on Mayport Road. They have a great tap list there and will offer BOGO Pints on delivery day!

In Gainesville, The Gainesville Beer Society is coordinating delivery there.

Tally Beer Society asked if we would help out, of course First Coast Brews said, heck yeah! As did our other good friend, Lisa of Hops and Flip Flops.

So take a look at the Tallahassee breweries, place your order and get ready for the Beer Run of the century! Well, this year feels like a century doesn't it?

We all look forward to seeing your masked faces on September 12!