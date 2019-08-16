While most people were glued to their television sets watching the Jaguars game, some amazing things were happening down in Jacksonville Beach.

First Coast Brews hosted a bash with Engine 15 Brewing Company to help schools here on the First Coast reduce their school lunch debt.

At the party, Engine 15 also released a new NE style IPA and a peanut butter and jelly treated porter. A portion of the proceeds from the beer went to the cause.

Through the generous support of community partners, raffle tickets and beer sales, they were able to raise over $1,200.

The funds will help alleviate the $43,805 in debt that schools in our area have racked up as a result of students not being able to pay for their school lunch meals.

