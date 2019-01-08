ATLANTIC BEACH, Florida — In breaking beer news Thursday afternoon, Spencer Horn of Atlantic Beach Brewing posted an ad on a national brewer page advertising a 'Turnkey Brewery' for sale. This ad quickly became viral on local beer groups and pages.

Spencer and Linda Horn responded to our request for more information with this:

"We are changing our strategy by eliminating distribution and focusing on the front Taproom. We’re excited to continue to provide great beer and service to our customers. We’ll be adding beers to the board and expanding our food menu on August 13th. We’ll look forward to seeing you soon! Cheers!"

After this, I spoke with both Linda and Spencer Horn and was informed that the brewery is not for sale, simply the equipment they use for distribution is for sale. They will continue to brew and serve Atlantic Beach Brewing beers in the taproom. They say their beer will no longer be distributed outside the taproom.

They have no plans on closing the business.

Early Thursday evening the ad had been removed from the brewer page it had been posted on.

