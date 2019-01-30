JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Intuition Ale Works says, "Legends tell of the Underdark. A vast, dark and dangerous place where few brave souls have journeyed, and from which even fewer have returned."

Yes, it's the return of Underdark!

Intuition will celebrate its annual Underdark bottle release on Saturday with live music by Trail Diver and a variety of bottles up for sale.

If you are looking to stock up your fridge, you can buy a "full monty" pack of every bottle they are offering, which includes:

One 4 year vertical 2016 to 2019 Underdark

Two 2018 varietals (Sazerac and Chocolate Orange)

Four 2019 bottles (Regular, Coffee, Double Barrel Willett Rye to Willett Rye and Double Barrel Willett Rye to Buffalo Trace)

That's nine very exclusive bottles for $200!

If you don't want to do that, there are two other multi-bottle packs available. A 2019 Quad Pack for $100 or the 4 year Vertical for $80.

Intuition Ale Works

All the above bottles are available individually with no limit. Each bottle will cost you about $20 except for the two 2019 double barrel variants that are $30. Bring cash or use the ATM inside the tap room.

Sales start at the back door (loading dock) promptly at 10 a.m.

Last week, I told you about the collaboration between Intuition Ale Works and Aardwolf Brewery, where they aged Underdark and Early Bird in each other's barrels. That event is Feb. 16, leading into Aardwolf's Early Bird Bottle Release in March.

But this will be a different Bottle Release, get ready for a party!

Aardwolf Brewery

Following a tradition, like Cigar City's Hunapu Fest in Tampa or Southern Swell's Anniversary party, Aardwolf Brewery is holding a ticketed Beer Fest to celebrate Early Bird Breakfast Stout. The event will be held on Saturday, March 30.

General Admission begins at 1 p.m. and includes unlimited samples from more than thirty breweries from across the country and a collectible sample glass. Those tickets are $50.

If you want to go big, choose VIP. The benefits far outweigh the cost. You'll get in at noon, get a swag bag from Aardwolf, two bottles of "Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Early Bird Special" and two bottles of "Tennessee Whisky Barrel Aged Early Bird Special." Those tickets are only $110.

If you want bottles, Aardwolf hopes bottles will be available in the tap room but the only guarantee is to buy a VIP ticket. So take that into consideration and buy early!