Late Wednesday night, Green Room Brewing at Jacksonville Beach posted on their Facebook page, that the Florida Department of Health ordered them and other taprooms and breweries to ban dogs inside the taproom.

This is the letter sent to Breweries and Beer bars, specifying that beer and the raw ingredients are considered food and therefore dogs are not to be allowed in those establishments. PHOTO: Southern Swells Brewing/Facebook

The rule as most of us understood, if food was prepped and cooked at the facility, dogs were not allowed inside. However, the letter sent to the breweries, specifies that any "raw, cooked or processed edible substance, ice, beverage or ingredient" used or intended to be used for human consumption is considered "Food". Therefore breweries and bars are included in the rule.

This means that folks who bring their dogs with them, will have to remain outside on patio areas.

Green Room has shared a Change.org petition, against this rule. It was started late last night and already has over 1500 signatures.

The rule extends to bars as well, even beer bars. Alewife Craft Beer Bottleshop and Taproom in 5 Points is included in this rule. They point out that pups are welcome on the front patio or out back by the picnic tables. They were very dog friendly, so this change is a big disappointment to them.

There are two dog specific taprooms, one open and one in construction. Both are governed by this rule. Kanine Social, now open in Riverside, has a separate tap room from their indoor dog park and day care area. The dogs are allowed everywhere but in that room. I spoke with Dustin Fries of Kanine Social who knew of this rule.

"It's the Statute...should it be changed? Yes" He says.

Fries has been working with the Department of Health on this subject and the Health Department has signed off on their design. He hopes that the city or state will make variances, allowing dogs back into the breweries. And of course opening the doors to his taproom as well.

Brewhound opening in Neptune Beach, is planning an open air porch, which is not impacted by this rule. They are also encouraging dog owners to protest this rule.

No matter the outcome of the petition and pleas to government officials, one thing is clear, for the time being, dogs are no longer allowed inside.

Personally, I am disappointed by this rule. I am a cat person, being allergic to dog dander, but I loved going into Southern Swells Brewing or Brewz or Alewife and getting a few minutes petting and playing with all the puppies.

Let us know what you think, we have a poll and are discussing it on our Facebook page.

© 2018 WTLV