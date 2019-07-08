The highly anticipated Brew at the Zoo event won't be happening in 2019.

The Zoo announced Wednesday that the event will be moved to next year and will instead be held on May 15, 2020.

Originally the event was held in October, but in 2016 Hurricane Matthew forced a postponement to November of that year. Since then the event has been held in November.

The Zoo sent emails to past attendees, alerting them that they were moving the event.

"Thank you for your continued support of the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, and for joining us at the wildest party around – Brew at the Zoo," said Janet Wesley, Director of Marketing. "This year, we’ve got big news about your favorite fundraising event. In an effort to bring you the best experience possible, we’re moving Brew at the Zoo to a new date: May 15, 2020."

Wesley says the staff looks forward to seeing everyone next year for "more fun and adventure than ever before."

For planning purposes, VIP Pre-sale will begin Friday, Jan. 10. General Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, Jan. 15. Mark your calendars!

