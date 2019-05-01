So how do you celebrate a Sesquicentennial? In Springfield they are doing it with beer!

The Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council, SPAR, has joined forces with Springfield breweries, Main & Six Brewing, Hyperion Brewing, Strings Sports Brewery to create a special celebratory beer. Neighbors Aardwolf Brewery and Intuition Ale Works have joined Springfield in the brew too.

SPAR joined forces with Main & Six Brewing, Hyperion Brewing, Strings Sports Brewery, Intuition Ale Works at Aardwolf Brewing for a special collaboration beer, Sesq Saison.

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council

The beer, "Sesq Saison" was brewed at Aardwolf Brewery this past week. It is a Belgian style Brett Saison. Had me at Belgian!

Kelly Rich, SPAR executive director says "We have a wonderful craft brewery scene in Jacksonville, and this beer embodies the collaborative spirit that I love about our urban core neighborhoods." Rich adds, "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Champion Brands and our local breweries on this Anniversary beer"

David Rigdon, Chain Sales Manger for Champion Brands adds, "The question asked, what would be the best way to share this story of a century and a half culture with all of Jacksonville? The answer given, over a pint of great beer collaborated by the local breweries, of course!"

Mark your calendars for February 6, for the release party at Crispy's Springfield Gallery, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The beer will also be available at special pop-up events throughout NE Florida during this next year. I'll keep you updated on those pop ups on our social media pages.

Happy Anniversary Springfield!