Did you know that Sunday is National Beer Day? (Even though you know that in our house, every day is National Beer Day!)

To assist your celebrations, The Florida Brewers Guild and Lyft have teamed up to offer 50% off two rides (up to five bucks each) to and from participating breweries. Just use the code BEERDAY19 on Sunday.

Locally we have seven breweries participating in the program.

As an added thank you, starting Monday you can use the code FLGUILD19 to get 25% off two rides (up to $5 each) to and from the same breweries. The code is good until July 6.

Reve and Lemon street aren't open Sunday, but you can still cash on on discounted rides all week to their brewery using this extended offer.

Plus, a number of breweries are participating statewide, the list is here.

Stay safe and Happy Beer Day...and New Beers Eve!

