Big changes are on the horizon for Engine 15 Brewing Company.

The Jacksonville based craft brewery announced Wednesday that they've successfully sold their downtown event venue, The Glass Factory, to a local real estate investor.

If you've been to Engine 15 Brewing's Downtown Taproom and Biergarten, you're likely familiar with the event space on the adjacent property. The brewery purchased the space and their production facility at the same time and started renting the Glass Factory portion out as an event venue.

Since then, the beautiful space has rapidly become a popular place for charity events, weddings and more. But don't fret! Engine 15 says the new owners of the facility will build on the success of The Glass Factory and continue operating the event venue into the future.

The large parking lot will go with the Glass Factory, while Engine 15 will retain the production facility, taproom, Biergarten and the smaller parking lot.

Now Engine 15 says they're getting back to concentrating on the beer, taking the resources it had committed to The Glass Factory and redeploy them into a third retail location.

The brewery also says they plan to invest to further expand their presence in both on and off-premise sales in the local area.

“As one of Jacksonville’s oldest craft breweries we felt the time was right to double down on our commitment to the local craft beer scene” said Luch Scremin, Co-Owner and Brewmaster.

“Jacksonville is a huge metropolitan area and there are several geographical locations that are currently underserved from a craft beer perspective, we aim to change that”

At this time there's no information regarding the location of the third location, so stay tuned!

The brewery currently operates two locations one in the Downtown area and the other in Jacksonville Beach. Click here for more information about Engine 15.

