Engine 15 brewer, family featured on cabin renovation show airing Monday night

You know how they say all bearded brewery guys look like lumberjacks that belong in a log cabin somewhere? Well, in David Morenus' case, it's partly true.

The Engine 15 Brewing Company Head Brewer/General Manager and his family will be featured on Maine Cabin Masters, airing 9 p.m. EST on the DIY Network.

The show save and transforms cabins buried deep in the remote woods of Maine. In this case, the cabin belongs to Morenus' family, The Coopers, who worked with the Cabin Masters to bring new life into the space.

"The Cooper family has been coming to the cottage their grandfather built in the 70's for generations," the show posted on Facebook. "But now it's time for an update, and this cabin needs new everything."

To celebrate the airing of the episode, Engine 15 Brewing in Jacksonville Beach will release a special beer called 53 Eggemoggin Road. The beer is a Maine Style IPA brewed with 100% Maine grown malt and hopped up with Citra, Galaxy, and Maine-grown nugget hops

The brewery will also be serving special Maine inspired food specials

"With a twelve-week timeline and a $30,000 budget, it's time for the Cabin Masters to pick up where grandpa left off and take this cabin into the 21st century," posted Cabin Masters.

