Beer, music and the Emerald Trail: Tabula Rasa hosting mixer to benefit Groundwork Jacksonville

Tabula Rasa Brewing will host a membership mixer to benefit Groundwork Jacksonville and the Emerald Trail on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a project that hopes to link 30 miles of trails and parks throughout 14 neighborhoods in Jacksonville and you can have a beer to help make it a reality.

Local brewery Tabula Rasa is teaming up with Groundwork Jacksonville to raise awareness and money for the Emerald Trail.

The backyard of Tabula Rasa Brewing is its own slice of nature, practically a perfect location, according to JTC Running President Larry Roberts.

"There are many breweries in town, but none of them are situated in a location like this," said Roberts. "Their location here, right on McCoy's Creek just makes them ideally suited geographically to the initiatives that we have, but the people here have the same attitudes that we do about how important initiatives like this are to the city."

Normally business is beer at Tabula Rasa Brewing, but on Saturday it becomes a benefit; and that's totally fine with brewery owner Jackie Peterson.

"I think our number one objective is to be a part of the community," said Peterson.

Saturday afternoon you can come down for live music and beer to learn more about Groundwork Jacksonville and the Emerald Trail project, a project that is important to Peterson.

"I knew it was going to be years down the road if it was ever going to come to fruition," said Peterson. "But I think it's moving along nicely and there's so much benefit for us and 14 other communities in the area."

The Emerald Trail will be a pedestrian and bike path designed to connect neighborhoods to more than 20 parks as well as businesses and restaurants in Downtown Jacksonville.

"It's huge, it's the biggest thing to happen in this city in a long time," said Roberts. "This 30 mile urban trail will join 14 neighborhoods in sides of town that really need to be put together."

And for Peterson, this is an opportunity to help an organization that helps her community.

"They [Groundwork Jacksonville] just continue to be pushing forward and making Jacksonville the city it needs to be and should have been years ago," said Peterson.

On Saturday, Peterson and Tabula Rasa will be pouring beers with eyes on the future. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and there will be prize raffles starting at 7 p.m.

Musicians expected to perform during the event are Megan McKenzie, Rambler Kane, Leroy Copeland, Jenni Reid and Jon Anastasio.