First Coast Brews: 2020 holiday beer & event roundup

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Fresh hops nipping at your nose.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's the most wonderful time... for a beer. 🎅🍺

Yep, it's that time of year where breweries all around the First Coast are gearing up for specialty releases, holiday events and much more!

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Regardless of your answer, we think you deserve a beer. It is 2020 after all.

Consider this your holiday roadmap for all things craft-beer related on the First Coast.

DUVAL COUNTY:

Intuition Ale Works

This is not a drill people. The brewery has a big seasonal release making a comeback on Dec. 23. The Graham Boat, which has developed a cult-like following, will be back on tap at Intuition. Yep, seriously.

The beer is a combination of the brewery's Jon Boat English Golden Ale and Golden Grahams cereal. 🤤🤤🤤 The brewery is also hosting "All Things Boho Holiday Arts Market!" on Dec. 16.

Address: 929 E. Bay Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202

Aardwolf Brewery

This week the brewery released some festive bottle offerings from their cellars. Tio de Nadal is the barrel-aged version of the Caganer Stout. Released in 2017 this Stout was conditioned on cocoa nibs and vanilla before being aged in either Bourbon, Brandy or Port Barrels. YUM!

Address: 1461 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32207

Main & Six Brewing Company

Fresh off a big win at the US Open Beer Championship, the brewery is dropping a delicious collab milk stout treatment with coffee and cinnamon on Dec. 11. Don't forget to stop by the brewery's Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 19 complete with prizes that include an anniversary bottle of WMD. This event is for adults so leave the kiddos at home.

Address: 1636 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Strings Sports Brewery

The brewery isn't doing any Christmas themed beers but you can join them for 'Santa at Strings' on December 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. The outdoor beer garden will be full of games for family fun, including Jenga, corn hole, darts and basketball. Plus food specials going all day! For more information about the event, click here.

Address: 1850 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

This powerhouse has a ton of holiday events and beer releases in the works including the Hopeless Romantic Belgian Session, Monk’s Ménage Belgian Tripel, Wicked Water, Mixed Berry Bigley Kettle Sour and the highly anticipated Cinnamon Toast Brown Ale.

The CTC brown will be available for pre-orders starting December 26 at noon. If you pre-order cans, you'll be able to pick them up on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day. More details on WB's upcoming releases and events here.

Address: 4100 Baymeadows Road. Jacksonville, Florida 32217

Stay tuned as First Coast Brews works to add more holiday releases and events to this list. If you are a brewery with a scheduled holiday release or event please reach out to Cfeindt@firstcostnews.com.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY:

Bog Brewing Company

The brewery recently released a Winter Bock and Light in the Dark, the latter of which is a Belgian Tripel aged in bourbon barrels from the St. Augustine Distillery. Bog is also planning to release a Belgian Quad as well as part of their winter seasonals. Grab them while you can!

Address: 218 W King Street, Saint Augustine, Florida 32084

Old Coast Ales

Old Coast dropped a bombshell this week when they announced the release of El Galeon, self-described as "the baddest imperial stout we've ever created" and their first-ever bottle release. Aged for just shy of 14 months in St. Augustine Distillery Bourbon Barrels, this imperial stout is sure to go quickly.

Address: 300 Anastasia Blvd, Saint Augustine, Florida 32080

Dog Rose Brewing Co.

For the Rest of Us is on tap now! A robust stout aged on dark roast coffee, vanilla beans and cinnamon. Coming in at 6.4% ABV, this stout is super drinkable and full of flavor. On deck for Dog Rose is Abaddon Ale, a bright golden Belgian, notes of green apple, pear and spice. Keep an eye out for this little beauty in the coming weeks!

Address: 77 Bridge Street, Saint Augustine, Florida 32084

GLYNN COUNTY:

Silver Bluff Brewing

Silver Bluff Brewing Company is doing big things. They recently won a U.S. Open Beer Championship Silver Medal for Mexican Lager in the International Style Pilsner category! Join them for a Christmas Pop-Up Market on Dec. 12.

Address: 1325 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, Georgia 31520

FLAGLER COUNTY:

Moonrise Brewing Company

Release of their Rum Barrel-Aged Black Moon Coffee Coconut Imperial Porter and a Christmas Market on Dec. 11. The market is two days long so if you miss Friday's vendors you can catch them on Saturday! More here.

Address: 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast, Florida 32137

LOWNDES COUNTY:

Georgia Beer Co.

The brewery plans to release its second annual special bottles of Chocolate Covered Pecan Porter. The brewery hand-filled, waxed and labeled over 1000 bottles, which will go on sale starting Dec. 14.

They are $22 each and last year they sold out in just two days!

Address: 109 S. Briggs Street, Valdosta, Georgia 31601

Nassau County:

SJ Brewing Company

Keep an eye out for a collaboration Rye IPA brewed with Tabula Rasa.

Address: 463646 SR 200, Unit 13, Yulee, Florida 32097

Mocama Beer Co.

Bring on the hops! Big release on the radar for one of the newest breweries on the First Coast. The can release of Rare Cargo Double IPA will on Dec. 11.

Rare Cargo is a rotating Hazy Double IPA series featuring all Southern Hemisphere Hops.

"This first iteration is Double Dry-hopped heavily with Nelson Sauvin, Galaxy and Taiheke; bringing a big hit of fresh-squeezed pineapple and orange juice, white grapes, and tangelos with a hint of passionfruit and lime," the brewery says.

Four packs available for $17.99 each and there is no limit.

Address: 629 S. 8th Street, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034

