Craft beer lovers, all roads lead to Springfield this weekend

S'mores, Coconut Cream Pie, Mexican Chocolate Cake.

No these aren't menu items of a local bakery, they're beers scheduled to be tapped this weekend in Springfield.

It's Main & Six's anniversary week and the brewery is doing it big with a plethora of releases on Friday and Saturday.

Friday 11/20:

Anniversary Juicy IPA brewed with experimental hops

2020 Barrel Aged WMD - aged in Widow Jane barrels

2020 Barrel Aged Coconut Cream Pie WMD

Handsworth Brown ale W/ coffee and vanilla

Saturday 11/21:

2020 Barrel Aged S’mores WMD

2020 Barrel Aged Mexican Chocolate Cale WMD

2020 Barrel Aged Coffee and Vanilla WMD

2019 Barrel Aged Mexican Chocolate Cake WMD

Coconut Swoop Juice

While you're in the area, pop into Hyperion Brewing on Saturday for Patio Fest. You can kick back and enjoy an afternoon of live, local music, raffles, food and local craft beer all while supporting Springfield Preservation and Revitalization.

With the cancellation of Porchfest this year. Hyperion along with many Springfield businesses are lending a helping hand out to the organization.

During Patio Fest, $1 of all beers sold and 100% of raffle proceeds will go directly back to SPAR.

Live Music Lineup for Patio Fest

Dara Sweatt 12:30-1:30

Michael Mason 2:00-3:00

The Vinylmen 5:00-7:00

The Ouija Brothers 8:00-10:00

Plus they will have 15 taps of beer ranging from stouts to ciders, IPAs, pale ale, blondes, hazy IPAs, porters and more.

Capacity will be limited and the brewery asks that masks be worn when walking around the taproom and outside.