BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick's first craft beer brewery, Hop Soul Brewery, is less than a year old but is listed for sale on the website BizBuySell.com.

The brewery was opened in March of last year by Justin Crandall, and his wife Dr. Elizabeth CrandaIl.

It's listed as a "Turnkey Brewpub and Pizzeria" with all equipment and distribution deals in place, including the lease of the 5,500 sq. ft. building.

"I've got too many things going on, with two businesses, kids," Justin Crandall tells First Coast Brews. "I need to start looking at an exit."

He says that the brewery has had decent traffic since opening, but that he's ready to pass the reins to someone who could help the business grow exponentially.

"People love what we're doing and sales are good, I just don't have the capacity to take it to the next level," Justin Crandall says. "I'll always be a brewer, I just don't have the time to give to this place. I want to see it thrive with the right person in charge."

He says Hop Soul Brewery will remain open until a buyer is found.

"We'll carry on growing the business, just you can't find a buyer if you never list it," says Justin Crandall.

Listed at only $250 thousand dollars with annual revenue of around $700 thousand dollars, it seems like a great deal for someone interested in starting a brewery.

This is the second brewery in our area to appear for sale. In August, ads on a National Brewers web page seemed to offer Atlantic Beach Brewing for sale despite the owners telling First Coast Brews that only the distribution equipment was for sale.

Late last year, the brewery announced its plans to end brewing for the foreseeable future.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

