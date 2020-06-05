Jacksonville brewery tours are returning starting this weekend, giving craft beer lovers on the First Coast a much-needed entertainment option in the era of COVID-19.

Go Tuk'n will act as your DD for a trip that includes stops at as many as five breweries in the Urban Core area including Aardwolf Brewing Company, Bold City Brewery, Hyperion Brewing, Main & Six and Tabula Rasa.

In order to promote social distancing, beers will be available on a to-go basis.

After you've grabbed your brew, you can sit back and enjoy your beverage on the tuk-tuk as your driver meanders our through some very cool downtown sights to the next brewery stop.

Hours of operation are:

Friday - 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can book for around $55 per person (with a drink at each stop included) OR book a private tuk-tuk for $231 for up to six people.

For more information, click here.