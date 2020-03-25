JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is postponing its annual Brew at the Zoo event due to concerns about the impact of the coronavirus.

The zoo posted in the event's Facebook page that the festival originally scheduled for May 15 will be rescheduled. The zoo will announce the new date once they "understand the complete impact of COVID-19."

The post says all tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date. Anyone who has bought a ticket and vendors will receive an email with more information.

The event was moved from its traditional fall date this year "to be on par with other zoos on the east coast that hold similar events in May," according to Jennifer Paulk, Special Events Manager for the Jacksonville Zoo. "By moving to this portion of the year, the event will benefit from longer daylight hours to accommodate a larger footprint with more animal viewing and encounters."

For several years, Brew at the Zoo was held in October, until 2016 when Hurricane Matthew delayed the event to November.

Paulk told First Coast Brews this year's event will feature an improved VIP section, new areas for activities and games and live entertainment.

"We have a few tricks up our sleeves for fun new activations areas," Paulk said.

The Brew at the Zoo event allows guest to walk through the gardens and sample beers, wines, food and this year samples from craft distilleries.

There also will be a variety of Restaurants, including The Reef, Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant, local favorite Joseph's Pizza and Sonny's BBQ. A full list of restaurants and bands will be published closer to the event.

Expect more than 150 craft and import beers, spirits, wine and nonalcoholic beverages with unlimited sampling.

Pricing:

VIP $125.00

VIP Designated Driver $75.00

General Admission (Member) $65.00

This is a charity event, proceeds benefit the care and feeding of the Zoo's 3,000+ animals and plants.

