Presented by First Coast Brews, this bracket challenge has squared up 31 of your favorite breweries against each other in a brewery competition to end all brewery competitions.

Final Four

Hope you guys had an amazing weekend. We had a blast at the Aardwolf Early Bird Festival. Keep an eye out for a recap later today!

A big round of applause for the breweries who have made it past the quarter-final round.

Engine 15, Wicked Barley, Reve and Aardwolf are all still in this competition

Unfortunately, we say good bye to Atlantic Beach Brewing, Intuition, Tabula Rasa and Bold City.

Thanks so much for playing and remember that you can still vote for your favorite brewery each day.

You can vote daily using this link on desktop and mobile.

ICYMI: Quarter Final Score Recap:

Atlantic Beach Brewing Company 1447

Engine 15 2286 + 20 bonus points = 2306

Wicked Barley 2044

Intuition Ale Works 1848

Tabula Rasa Brewing 2006

Reve Brewing 2065

Aardwolf Brewery 1997

Bold City Brewery 1600

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date about the latest scores and bracket updates.

------------

Does your favorite brewery have what it takes? It will be a battle of the brews in the inaugural First Coast Breweries Bracket Challenge.

Prepare yourselves because in this challenge friends will be lost, hops will fly, neighborhood rivalries will emerge and beer will be drunk.

There will be tears. There will be smiles. There will be a series of six rounds of voting starting Monday at midnight.

Each round will run from Monday at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Round #1 - March 4 – 10.

Round #2 - March 11 – 17.

Round #3 - March 18 – 24.

Round #4 - March 25 – 31.

Round #5 - April 1 – 7.

The final round will be a bit different as it will be shorter than all the other weeks, Monday, April 8 - Friday, April 12.

On that Friday, voting will end at 5 p.m. with a winner to be announced that evening at a special First Coast Brews announcement party.

Sound fun? We sure hope so! Vote early and often for your favorite brewery and share the link to help rally votes.

First Coast Brews