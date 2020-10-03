The DoubleTree Hotel is partnering with Bold City Brewery to brew a beer that will help protect trees here on the First Coast.

The 'Tree Logger' will be released at a plaid party held Thursday at the hotel that will feature prizes for the best dressed, free food, live music, giveaways and much more!

DoubleTree says 5% of every Tree Logger pint will be donated to the Greenscape of Jacksonville who has been planting trees in and around downtown Jacksonville since 1975.

"Working alongside local partners is a true delight for our hotel, and we think you will be able to taste that joy in every sip," said the hotel in a Facebook Event.

The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd. from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

