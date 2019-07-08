It's that time of year again, the Jaguars are back baby!

To help ring in the new season, a few local breweries are partnering up with the Bold City Brigade to release of a Jaguars inspired beer in September.

'Duval 'Til We Die' (DTWD) was brewed in collaboration with Wicked Barley, Bold City Brigade and Fishweir Brewing Company.

DTWD is a black Lager brewed with fresh lime zest. Perfect for a day of tailgating before the game or drowning your sorrows afterward.

RELEASE DATE: Saturday, Sep. 7 starting at 11 a.m.



Added bonus: Bold City Brigade and DTWD Originals will be on-site with brand new SWAG to get you game day ready.



PLus, $1 from every DTWD can and pint sold will be donated to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, a local non-profit whose mission is to help families tackle childhood cancer by providing comprehensive financial, emotional and practical support.

