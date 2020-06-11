Beer Spotlight: '4 the Pups, Man' to benefit vets and pets

Paws & Stripes preps pups for adoption by pairing them with veterans who will be trained to work with them.

Dogs and beer. There's truly nothing better in this world.

Which is why Intuition Ale Works is teaming up with Farah & Farah to release a beer that combines both for a good cause.

'4 the Pups, Man' is an IPA brewed by Intuition and for every pint sold, Farah & Farah will donate $4 to Five STAR Veterans Center. Five Star provides safe housing and support services to our nation’s displaced military veterans battling PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

The donation will also help fund Paws & Stripes, a new program offered by the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Paws & Stripes preps pups for adoption by pairing them with veterans who will be trained to work with them. Your beer purchases will help these patriots find a new friend, as they help families find a new pet.

Release Schedule:

Friday 11/6 from 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at Kanine Social

Tuesday 11/10 from 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at BrewHound

Thursday 11/12 free rooftop yoga at Intuition Ale Works starting at 6:30 p.m.- limited to 30 people

Farah & Farah is matching donations to Paws & Stripes up to $10,000.

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news.