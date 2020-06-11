x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Brews

Beer Spotlight: '4 the Pups, Man' to benefit vets and pets

Paws & Stripes preps pups for adoption by pairing them with veterans who will be trained to work with them.
Credit: Kanine Social

Dogs and beer. There's truly nothing better in this world.

Which is why Intuition Ale Works is teaming up with Farah & Farah to release a beer that combines both for a good cause. 

'4 the Pups, Man' is an IPA brewed by Intuition and for every pint sold, Farah & Farah will donate $4 to Five STAR Veterans Center. Five Star provides safe housing and support services to our nation’s displaced military veterans battling PTSD and traumatic brain injury. 

The donation will also help fund Paws & Stripes, a new program offered by the Jacksonville Humane Society. 

Paws & Stripes preps pups for adoption by pairing them with veterans who will be trained to work with them. Your beer purchases will help these patriots find a new friend, as they help families find a new pet. 

Release Schedule:

Farah & Farah is matching donations to Paws & Stripes up to $10,000. 

To donate to the cause, click here.

 Follow First Coast Brews on FacebookTwitterand Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news. 

Join our Facebook group, First Coast Brews Rants, Raves, and Reviews to share your opinions and favorites with other beer fans.