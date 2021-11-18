Do you like free beer? Nights of Pints kicks off this weekend in St. Augustine

The event was started in 2017 by the breweries as a way to give back to nonprofit organizations in the area while enjoying the festivities during the Nights of Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nights of Lights in Saint Augustine is a tradition on the First Coast.

The gorgeous architecture of the Oldest City, illuminated by white lights every holiday season from Mid-November until the end of January. Even National Geographic recognized this event as one of the best in the country.

Of course, craft beer fans have another reason to go, The Nights of Pints.

Saint Augustine's four breweries have teamed up for this annual event that coincides with the light display and offers participants free beer.

The 5th annual Nights of Pints runs Nov. 19, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022 at four St. Augustine breweries: Old Coast Ales, Bog Brewing Company, Dog Rose Brewing Company, and Ancient City Brewing.

The event was started in 2017 by the breweries as a way to give back to nonprofit organizations in the area while enjoying the festivities during the Nights of Lights.

“We love giving back to the community with this event. Nights of Pints is a fun way for friends and families to enjoy time together over a couple of St. Augustine craft beers,” said Courtney Murr, co-owner of Dog Rose Brewery Company, along with her husband Doug Murr.

The 2021 shirts feature the iconic St. Augustine Lighthouse, designed by The Skinny Lizard T-Shirt Printers. Past shirts have featured the Bridge of Lions, the City Gate, historic ships, and the Castillo de San Marcos — all symbols of the nation’s oldest city.

Shirts are $30, available at any of the four breweries, and each shirt comes with a punch card, good for one free pint at each of the breweries from Nov. 19 through Jan. 31.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the St. Augustine Humane Society, committed to providing resources that strengthen lifelong human-animal bonds in our community.

The organization strives to eliminate the need for families to relinquish their pets to shelters, enabling pets to live happily and healthfully in their homes.