'Bacon Jam' event happening Friday in Jacksonville with delicious eats, unique brews 🥓

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Got plans for Friday? Now you do.
Engine 15 Brewing Company is hosting a 'Bacon Jam' event at their beach location featuring bacon-flavored... well, everything.
The brewery is tapping 'BACON IS MY JAM!' which is a delicious porter with bacon and sea salt.
If one bacon beer wasn't enough, E15 will also be debuting 'Chocolate Covered Bacon', a porter with cocoa nibs, bacon and vanilla.
Plus they'll have an array of bacon-themed menu items including a Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese, Pork Belly Sliders, Pigs in a Blanket Bacon, Chocolate Dipped Bacon and our favorite, a pint glass full of bacon for six bucks.
You don't want to miss this!
Address: 1500 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach.
