ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Monday, Atlantic Beach Brewing Company posted on Facebook that they are changing their Business Model. They have suspended their brewing operations and are becoming a "Craft Beer Collective."

In August of this year, an ad appeared in a professional Brewers web site offering Atlantic Beach Brewing's brewery equipment for sale.

At that time, they indicated only their equipment used for distributing their beer was for sale.

In their post yesterday, they announced they will continue to serve Atlantic Beach Brewing beers while supplies last. After that point, they will serve National specialty beers. In the future, they plan to place a small brewery in their front taproom and will brew beer again.

Their Facebook post reads:

"As some of you may know, Atlantic Beach Brewing Company is refreshing its business model to enhance your Taproom experience. By right-sizing our business, we’re no longer brewing beer for distribution. In the short-term, we’ll continue to serve delicious ABBC drafts (while supplies last) along with a variety of guest beer, wine, cider and kombucha tea. We’re excited to become a Craft Beer Collective, offering specialty beers from across the US which will bring you the latest trends and tastes. Longer term, we’re working to install a brew system in the front Taproom which will once again put our spin on the local craft beer scene. Hosting your Events in the brewery taproom has been a pleasure and honor. We will continue to host events in the front taproom. While there may be a more open feel, our amazing ABBC staff strive to give personalized service for every occasion. Come in unannounced or enjoy reserved seating and areas which are available upon request. The expanded Food Menu continues to please and will remain at ABBC. From appetizers to dessert and everything in between, we’ve got you covered. ABBC’s Live Music and Weekly Events carry on as usual! We love our Monday Marketplace featuring local vendors the second and fourth Monday’s of the month. Wednesday Craft Beer Bingo and Thursday Trivia, both at 7pm pack the house. Special events will highlight the Taproom throughout the year. Finally, we’d like to thank you, our customers. Your loyalty is appreciated as we work hard every day to provide you with a relaxing, family-oriented atmosphere where craft beer meets the beach. Cheers!"

A recent post listed seven Atlantic Beach Brewing beers on tap.

First Coast Brews has reached out to Atlantic Beach Brewing for further comment and will continue to update this story.

Follow First Coast Brews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest events and beer news. Join our Facebook group, First Coast Brews Rants, Raves, and Reviews to share your opinions and favorites with other beer fans.