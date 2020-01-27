JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local organization will hand out free food Tuesday at the Encouraging Word Church, providing some relief for local families.

The church is located in Northwest Jacksonville at 2435 Pickettville Rd in Building 2.

The giveaway is first-come-first-serve, so it's best to get there early. First Coast News spoke with the vice president of the organization who said people will likely start lining up for food at 4 a.m.

Organizers said the Encouraging Relief Center has been preparing enough food to give to about 300 families. The center partnered with FarmShare, Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Panera Bread, United Healthcare, Thankful Baptist Church and WellCare.

The center will distribute food from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. or whenever the food is gone. The event happens about twice a month and updates can be found on its Facebook page.

Every family leaves with enough food to at least get them through the week, according to the organization.