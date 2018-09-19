Throw the ultimate fall taco fiesta with this great recipe!
FISH TACO INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 lb skinless mahi mahi cut into 6 (4 oz.) pieces
- Zest & juice of 2 limes
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Kosher salt & fresh ground pepper
FISH TACOS DIRECTIONS
Serves 8
- Mix lime juice, lime zest, garlic, cilantro, and olive oil together. Toss mahi mahi pieces with marinade and let side for at least 20 minutes and up to an hour.
- Season fish with kosher salt and pepper. Place on pre-heated, oiled grill or grill pan over medium-high heat and cook about 3-4 minutes per side- or until just cooked through. Remove fish and cover with foil.
- When ready to serve, coarsely shred mahi mahi. Serve with corn tortillas, cabbage, apple slaw, and chipotle crema.
CABBAGE AND APPLE SLAW INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups purple cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1/2 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 apple, diced
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- Fresh ground pepper
CABBAGE & APPLE SLAW DIRECTIONS
Makes 4 cups
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
CHIPOTLE CREMA INGREDIENTS
- 2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp chipotle sauce
CHIPOTLE CREMA DIRECTIONS
Makes 2 cups
Combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl.
