If you’re in the market for a better burger, then head over to your nearest M Shack. It's where you’ll find all natural hormone-free beef burgers on the regular.

The menu includes more than a dozen style burgers with toppings ranging from bacon, mushrooms, fried eggs, pork and avocado.

“And then we have one called the insanity. It’s like two grilled sandwiches kinda smash them with two patties and all kinda good stuff, it’s outrageous," Matthew Madure said.

Matthew Madure and his brother David Madure are from Pittsburgh and started the local franchise back in 2011. Matthew Madure got his start in the kitchen here on the First Coast.

“I went right from the culinary school to the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta. From there, opened in Amelia Island so that’s what got us to this area. We had a great following so I decided to stick around," Matthew Madure said.

Not to be outdone, David Madure listened to his older brother and followed suit. The two also share the passion of making great tasting food for others.

“My mother was like that, my father was like that, just cooking good food," David Madure said. "That’s why all of our kitchens are open. There’s no walls so you can kinda watch people eat it’s just great to see someone enjoying our food."

The brothers now have four M Shack's across the First Coast along with three other franchises.

M Shack is also known for its creamy milkshakes, inspired by Blue Bell Ice Cream.

“We’ve tried a lot of ice cream and this one is really smooth it’s fatty it’s rich high-fat contents," David Madure said.

There's also healthy options to choose from like the kale salad.

“We sell so much kale we get it grown for us right up here with bacon farms and we go through a ton of it. You can get that with different proteins and such,” Matthew Madure said.

The Madure Brothers are now working on their eighth restaurant it will be located on Gate Parkway. It’s a different concept from M Shack and their other restaurants. This one in particular will include breakfast lunch and dinner and it's expected to open in the spring.

