JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local landmark in Five Points is under new ownership. The Derby on Park restaurant has been a go-to hot spot for decades and it was recently purchased by two local residents.

The dynamic duo, Dwayne Beliakoff and Jonathan Cobbs are no strangers to the food and beverage industry. The both grew up with their hands in the kitchen and are also owners of the nearby hotspot, The Bread and Board.

"Derby On Park, Its kind of an extension of our home, we love to cook at home we love to cook here and its kind of a chance to have an open house every night of the week," Cobbs said.

As new owners, the two have decided to keep the same atmosphere and also the employees. Mike Smith began working as a teenager 39 years ago.

"I love working here, I really like the people that is why I've stayed here for so long," Smith said.

Derby has been around for nearly 40 years. Instead of the traditional breakfast, lunch, and dinner concept, Dwayne and Jonathan have added a modernized flare to the menu with new produce, meats, exotic ingredients and a coastal cuisine section.

"Gulf and Atlantic seafoods in various spends, from fresh steamed and grilled to tar tars we have an extensive oyster on the half shell program," Beliakoff said

Another favorite is the covered outdoor patio which is equipped with air condition and includes the liquor bar where there's always some exciting cocktails in the making.

"We want people to feel comfortable coming in, whether you are in a three-piece suit or you have shorts and flip-flops," Jonathan said. "And hopefully the people who came here to enjoy a nice local spot in 5 points I hope they feel like that this is still an inviting place that they can come to.

© 2018 WTLV