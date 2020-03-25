Duval County Schools' "Big Yellow Lunch-and-Learn" buses will be delivering free meals to students as they continue with their online learning amid the coronavirus.

The buses will use neighborhood elementary boundaries and bus routes to deliver food to all elementary, middle and high school students.

For elementary students, the buses will also deliver educational packets to students who don't have access to technology or who require supplemental learning along with the online classes.

All students, no matter their grade level, will be able to receive a free lunch at any school or lunch-and-learn bus stop.

For secondary students, they will be served their meals by the routes listed under their neighborhood elementary school.

Click here for a list of all the routes available for the Big Yellow Lunch-and-Learn buses. The schools are listed in alphabetical order at the top of each page.

Click here to find the bus stop nearest you, by locating your neighborhood elementary school using our school locator. To do this, you must type in your address, select elementary, and then you will see your nearest neighborhood elementary school.

Contact your school for any questions regarding meals and educational packets. Call transportation for questions on bus stops in use for delivery. The Transportation Department can be reached at this number (904) 858-6200.

