JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2nd Annual Jacksonville Crawfish Festival returns to Downtown Jacksonville this summer.

The event will be held June 3 at James Weldon Johnson Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature some of Jacksonville’s top food trucks as well as other non-food vendors.

Take a break from chowing down on delicious food to enjoy a silent disco brought to you by The Fresh Spot Lounge, which will have three silent disco headphone channels of clean music for the whole family.

Organizers for the event say there will be live entertainment as well.