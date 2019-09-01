Instagram and Twitter users may have just discovered a new, healthier option that helps you cut carbs: cheese wraps.

They look and function like a tortilla, but they are made entirely of cheese!

You can find these "Folios" in three different flavors: Parmesan, Jarlsberg and Cheddar.

Finding them may be difficult, but many users online say they found them at Costco.

Lotito Foods, the company that creates "Folios" said all Aldi locations except in Texas will carry these cheese wraps soon, so be on the lookout!